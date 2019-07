Sanofi’s Alison Schecter Tapped as Selecta Bio Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) has appointed Alison Schecter to serve as chief medical officer. Schecter joins Watertown, MA-based Selecta from Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) where she was global project head in rare diseases. Her experience also includes positions at Baxalta, the Northeast J&J Innovation Center, and the Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research. Lead Selecta drug candidate SEL-212, an experimental biological drug for gout, is currently in mid-stage clinical testing.