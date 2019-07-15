EXOME

Kymera CEO Laurent Audoly Departs, Nelllo Mainolfi Named President

Frank Vinluan

July 15th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Laurent Audoly, president and CEO of Kymera Therapeutics, is leaving “to pursue new entrepreneurial opportunities,” the Cambridge, MA, company announced Monday. Co-founder and chief scientific officer Nello Mainolfi has been appointed president, overseeing all company operations. He will also continue as CSO. Kymera said a search for a new CEO is underway. In other moves, Bruce Jacobs was appointed chief financial officer, joining from Boston investment firm Westfield Capital Management. Kymera is developing therapies based on protein degradation, a process that cells use to get rid of damaged or unneeded proteins.

