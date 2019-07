Proclara’s Suzanne Bruhn Named CEO of Tiaki Therapeutics

Xconomy Boston —

Suzanne Bruhn has been appointed CEO and president of Tiaki Therapeutics. She is also joining the Cambridge, MA, company’s board of directors. Bruhn succeeds interim CEO Barbara Tate, who will remain on the Tiaki board. Bruhn was most recently president and CEO of Proclara Biosciences. Her experience also includes roles at Promedior, Shire, and Cytotherapeutics. Tiaki is developing treatments addressing neuroinflammation that drives cognitive decline in dementia patients.