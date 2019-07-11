EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Former Merrimack Pharma Exec Richard Peters to Join Yumanity as CEO

Frank Vinluan

July 11th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Yumanity Therapeutics has appointed Richard Peters to serve as its CEO. He is also joining the Cambridge, MA, company’s board of directors. Peters recently resigned as president and CEO of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK), which has been selling assets in the wake of clinical trial setbacks. Prior to working at Merrimack, Peters was an executive in the Genzyme unit of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY). Yumanity is developing drugs to treat neurodegenerative disorders caused by misfolded proteins. Peters will start at the company on Sept. 3.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.