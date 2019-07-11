Yumanity Therapeutics has appointed Richard Peters to serve as its CEO. He is also joining the Cambridge, MA, company’s board of directors. Peters recently resigned as president and CEO of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK), which has been selling assets in the wake of clinical trial setbacks. Prior to working at Merrimack, Peters was an executive in the Genzyme unit of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY). Yumanity is developing drugs to treat neurodegenerative disorders caused by misfolded proteins. Peters will start at the company on Sept. 3.