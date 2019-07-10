After a robust discussion, the editors and judges have narrowed down an impressive list of nearly 300 nominees for the 2019 Xconomy Awards in Boston to an all-star group of almost 60 finalists in 11 categories. Given the overall caliber of our nominees, we know it will be a tight race for the winners. Thankfully, we have our esteemed panel of judges to help us with that.
Winners will be announced at our awards gala at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on Thursday, September 12, at 6pm. We hope to see you there. The recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced later this summer.
Here are the 2019 Xconomy Award finalists:
Big Idea:
Craig Crews, Yale University
Glympse Bio
Kytopen
Rodin Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics
CEO:
Aoife Brennan, Synlogic
Doug Ingram, Sarepta Therapeutics
Jeff Jonas, Sage Therapeutics
Matt Kapusta, UniQure
Jason Kelly, Ginkgo Bioworks
Praveen Tipirneni, Morphic Therapeutic
Commitment to Diversity:
BioDirector
Melodie Knowlton, Vertex Learning Lab
Life Science Cares
Massachusetts Next Generation Initiative
Joseph Vogel, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Digital Trailblazer:
Regina Barzilay, MIT
Catalog
DynamiCare Health
Loro
Mightier/Neuromotion Labs
Innovation at the Intersection:
Beta Bionics
Cellino
Relay Therapeutics
Vaxess Technologies
Newcomer:
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Pablo Cagnoni, Rubius Therapeutics
David Epstein, Flagship Pioneering
Jackie Fouse, Agios Pharmaceuticals
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals
Caroline Loew, Glympse Bio
Patients First:
JDRF T1D Fund
Linnea Olson, HMS Executive Education
Sobi (North America)
Secret Weapon:
Joseph Bolen, PureTech Health
Kimi Iguchi, Sage Therapeutics
Joseph Kim, Blueprint Medicines
Sarah MacDonald, Life Science Cares
Startup:
Entrada Therapeutics
Goldfinch Bio
IFM Therapeutics
Kyn Therapeutics
Lyndra Therapeutics
Sherlock Biosciences
Skyhawk Therapeutics
X of the Year:
Founder-Investor
Patrick Baeuerle, MPM Capital
Resurrection
Ginkgo Bioworks
Advocate
Phil Kongtcheu, eMotionRx
Cancer Investigator
Stefani Spranger, MIT
Startup Artist
Greg Verdine, FogPharma and LifeMine Therapeutics
Cell Therapy Platform
Vor Biopharma
Young Innovator:
Joshua Cohen & Justin Klee, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Cheryl Cui, Nest.Bio Labs
Stephan Kontos, Anokion
Jordi Mata-Fink, Flagship Pioneering
Leila Pirhaji, ReviveMed