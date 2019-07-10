The Finalists for the 2019 Xconomy Awards Are …

Xconomy Boston —

After a robust discussion, the editors and judges have narrowed down an impressive list of nearly 300 nominees for the 2019 Xconomy Awards in Boston to an all-star group of almost 60 finalists in 11 categories. Given the overall caliber of our nominees, we know it will be a tight race for the winners. Thankfully, we have our esteemed panel of judges to help us with that.

Winners will be announced at our awards gala at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on Thursday, September 12, at 6pm. We hope to see you there. The recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced later this summer.

Here are the 2019 Xconomy Award finalists:

Big Idea:

Craig Crews, Yale University

Glympse Bio

Kytopen

Rodin Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics

CEO:

Aoife Brennan, Synlogic

Doug Ingram, Sarepta Therapeutics

Jeff Jonas, Sage Therapeutics

Matt Kapusta, UniQure

Jason Kelly, Ginkgo Bioworks

Praveen Tipirneni, Morphic Therapeutic

Commitment to Diversity:

BioDirector

Melodie Knowlton, Vertex Learning Lab

Life Science Cares

Massachusetts Next Generation Initiative

Joseph Vogel, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Digital Trailblazer:

Regina Barzilay, MIT

Catalog

DynamiCare Health

Loro

Mightier/Neuromotion Labs

Innovation at the Intersection:

Beta Bionics

Cellino

Relay Therapeutics

Vaxess Technologies

Newcomer:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Pablo Cagnoni, Rubius Therapeutics

David Epstein, Flagship Pioneering

Jackie Fouse, Agios Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

Caroline Loew, Glympse Bio

Patients First:

JDRF T1D Fund

Linnea Olson, HMS Executive Education

Sobi (North America)

Secret Weapon:

Joseph Bolen, PureTech Health

Kimi Iguchi, Sage Therapeutics

Joseph Kim, Blueprint Medicines

Sarah MacDonald, Life Science Cares

Startup:

Entrada Therapeutics

Goldfinch Bio

IFM Therapeutics

Kyn Therapeutics

Lyndra Therapeutics

Sherlock Biosciences

Skyhawk Therapeutics

X of the Year:

Founder-Investor

Patrick Baeuerle, MPM Capital

Resurrection

Ginkgo Bioworks

Advocate

Phil Kongtcheu, eMotionRx

Cancer Investigator

Stefani Spranger, MIT

Startup Artist

Greg Verdine, FogPharma and LifeMine Therapeutics

Cell Therapy Platform

Vor Biopharma

Young Innovator:

Joshua Cohen & Justin Klee, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Cheryl Cui, Nest.Bio Labs

Stephan Kontos, Anokion

Jordi Mata-Fink, Flagship Pioneering

Leila Pirhaji, ReviveMed