CEO and Co-Founder, Tamr
President & CEO, Indiana Biosciences Research Institute
Software Engineer at Skelmir
Founder, The Haul Company
CEO, FullContact
Founding Director, Massachusetts Technology Transfer Center
VP of Research & Policy, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
Head of global research and development at Life Technologies
From the event organizer:
“This week of FinTech events is a collaboration between Boston’s accelerators, institutions, investors, startups, universities, and you. It’s a volunteer-led, grassroots effort to galvanize the local startup ecosystem. You’ll have the opportunity to join panels, crash courses, fireside chats, speed dating and much more. This year, we’ll focus an answering the important question, what does increased access in financial services look like? This event is produced by FinTech Sandbox.”
Events are free to attend, but click here to register in advance. Events take place at various locations around Boston.