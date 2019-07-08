Boston FinTech Week 2019

  • September 9, 2019 – September 12, 2019

From the event organizer:

“This week of FinTech events is a collaboration between Boston’s accelerators, institutions, investors, startups, universities, and you. It’s a volunteer-led, grassroots effort to galvanize the local startup ecosystem. You’ll have the opportunity to join panels, crash courses, fireside chats, speed dating and much more. This year, we’ll focus an answering the important question, what does increased access in financial services look like? This event is produced by FinTech Sandbox.”

Events are free to attend, but click here to register in advance. Events take place at various locations around Boston.

