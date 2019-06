SmartPharm Therapeutics Appoints José Trevejo CEO

Xconomy Boston —

José Trevejo, a co-founder and board member of SmartPharm Therapeutics, has been appointed CEO of the Cambridge, MA, company. Before joining SmartPharm, Trevejo was vice president, clinical development at Cyclerion Therapeutics, a spinout of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD). His experience also includes posts at Visterra, Genentech, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). SmartPharm is developing non-viral gene therapies for rare diseases.