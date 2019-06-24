EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Amylyx Pharma Names Patrick Yeramian Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

June 24th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has appointed Patrick Yeramian to serve as its chief medical officer. Yeramian had been a consulting medical director for Cambridge, MA-based Amylyx. His experience also includes the chief medical officer post at Viragen. In other moves, Amylyx named Margaret Olinger chief commercial officer. Olinger joins Amylyx from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN), where she was vice president, head of global Strensiq therapeutic area. Amylyx is developing treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.