Amylyx Pharma Names Patrick Yeramian Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has appointed Patrick Yeramian to serve as its chief medical officer. Yeramian had been a consulting medical director for Cambridge, MA-based Amylyx. His experience also includes the chief medical officer post at Viragen. In other moves, Amylyx named Margaret Olinger chief commercial officer. Olinger joins Amylyx from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN), where she was vice president, head of global Strensiq therapeutic area. Amylyx is developing treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.