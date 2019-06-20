Xconomy Awards: Gilman & Bosley to Emcee Life Science Gala in Boston

Xconomy Boston —

Boston—The 2019 Xconomy Awards are designed to celebrate the accomplishments and promise of Boston’s life sciences community, and we are excited to announce the emcees for this year’s gala.

Michael Gilman, CEO of Arrakis Therapeutics, and Katrine Bosley, who formerly led Editas Medicine and Avila Therapeutics, will both serve as hosts for this year’s awards gala on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. This dynamic duo brings even more gravitas to an already scintillating program and gathering of the life science elite. (Get your tickets here!)

In our third annual Boston awards gala, we will continue to shine the spotlight on categories such as best CEO, Newcomer, and Startup, but we’ve also added a new category: Secret Weapon. This award celebrates those who are having a big impact, but maybe haven’t gotten as much recognition as they deserve. And our patient-focused category, now renamed Patients First, will highlight those people, companies, and organizations that are taking real action to ensure that patients’ needs and voices are front and center in the quest to develop new health and medical products.

Many of last year’s judges, including MIT’s Bob Langer and Daphne Zohar of PureTech Health, are back this year to help pick the winners. And we have a few new judges joining the panel: Marian Nakada, vice president of venture investments, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC; John Mendlein, executive partner, Flagship Pioneering; and Luhan Yang, chief scientific officer, eGenesis Bio; and our emcee Gilman.

We look forward to seeing you all at the gala in September. Stay tuned for more updates soon.