EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Verastem CEO Forrester Steps Down, Paterson Appointed President

Frank Vinluan

June 20th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Robert Forrester, president and CEO of Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) since 2013, has stepped down. The Needham, MA, company did not give a reason for Forrester’s decision but said that he would continue in an advisory role. Dan Paterson, chief operating officer of the cancer drug developer since 2014, has been appointed president in addition to his COO duties. He will lead Verastem while the board searches for Forrester’s successor. In other moves, CFO Rob Gagnon’s role was expanded to include chief business officer.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.