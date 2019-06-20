Verastem CEO Forrester Steps Down, Paterson Appointed President

Xconomy Boston —

Robert Forrester, president and CEO of Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) since 2013, has stepped down. The Needham, MA, company did not give a reason for Forrester’s decision but said that he would continue in an advisory role. Dan Paterson, chief operating officer of the cancer drug developer since 2014, has been appointed president in addition to his COO duties. He will lead Verastem while the board searches for Forrester’s successor. In other moves, CFO Rob Gagnon’s role was expanded to include chief business officer.