Unum Therapeutics Appoints Jessica Sachs Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNRX) has promoted Jessica Sachs to chief medical officer. Sachs has served as vice president of clinical sciences at the Cambridge, MA, drug developer since 2017. Her experience also includes positions at Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK). Sachs, who will start her new role on July 15, is succeeding Michael Vasoncelles, who has left to become chief medical officer of Flatiron Health.

In other moves, Unum appointed Matthew Osborne to the chief financial officer role. Osborne was most recently vice president of corporate affairs, communications and investor relations at Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR). Unum went public last year, raising nearly $70 million for clinical studies testing its experimental cancer cell therapies.