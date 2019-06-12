Synlogic Lands $80M from Ginkgo to Ramp Up “Living Medicines” R&D

Xconomy Boston —

Synlogic, a developer of so-called “living medicines” comprised of engineered bacteria, is teaming up with synthetic biology company Ginkgo Bioworks in an effort to advance drug candidates to human testing more quickly.

Under an agreement announced Wednesday, Cambridge, MA-based Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) will use Ginkgo’s technology to design and test thousands of microbial strains to find drug candidates. As part of the deal, privately held Ginkgo is making an equity investment of approximately $80 million in Synlogic. That investment comes in the form of a stock purchase and pre-funded warrants to purchase additional shares, both purchases at the price of $9 per share.

Shares of Synlogic closed at $6.27 on Tuesday.

The agreement expands a pilot program the two companies began in 2017. At the time, Synlogic said the partners would develop treatments for neurological and liver disorders. The companies did not say whether the agreement announced Wednesday would add new therapeutic areas to the pact. But if the alliance does produce any new drugs, under the agreement, Synlogic will hold exclusive rights to them.

Synlogic’s medicines are pills comprised of living bacteria that are engineered to treat metabolic and inflammatory diseases, as well as cancer. These bacteria are intended to help regulate a dysfunctioning metabolic pathway or trigger an immune response that treats disease. The company’s technology is based on the research of MIT professors James Collins and Timothy Lu.

Synlogic has two programs in early-stage clinical trials. SYNB1020 is in Phase 1 testing in hyperammonemia, a buildup of ammonia in the body that is also called urea cycle disorder. SYB1618 is in Phase 1 testing for phenylketonuria, an inherited metabolic disorder that leads to the buildup of phenylalanine, an amino acid, in the body. Both studies are expected to report preliminary data in the middle of this year.

Boston-based Ginkgo has developed technology that uses robotic systems and software to engineer microbes. The company initially developed microbes used in the production of consumer products, such as beverages and fragrances. But in recent years, a number of Ginkgo’s deals have expanded the company’s scope to encompass drug development. Besides Synlogic, life science partners include Bayer and Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON). Under a services agreement announced Wednesday with the latest deal, Synlogic has paid $30 million for Ginkgo’s services to produce microbes over the next five years. That period can be extended.

Synlogic will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. Wednesday to discuss its alliance with Ginkgo. Here’s more on the origins of Synlogic.

Photo by Flickr user Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism via a Creative Commons license