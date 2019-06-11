Celsius Therapeutics Appoints Tariq Kassum President & CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Tariq Kassum has been appointed president and CEO of Celsius Therapeutics. He succeeds interim CEO Alexis Borisy, who will remain chairman of the Cambridge, MA, company’s board of directors. Kassum joins Celsius from Obsidian Therapeutics, where he was chief operating officer and head of corporate development. His experience also includes posts at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK). Celsius raised $65 million in Series A financing last year to use a technology called single-cell genomics to discover new drug targets for autoimmune disease and cancer.