Tealium CEO, Founder Among San Diego’s Entrepreneurs of the Year

Xconomy Boston —

Two executives at software company Tealium were recognized Thursday with a regional “Entrepreneur of the Year” award from EY for their leadership of the rapidly growing San Diego-based tech firm, which recently raised $55 million in outside investment.

Tealium CEO Jeff Lunsford and Mike Anderson, its founder and CTO, were jointly given the Software category award, one of six awards bestowed at a gala at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar hotel.

Tealium’s software is used by companies to integrate and manage their various streams of data about their clients, in order to guide business decisions.

The EY program, which started more than 30 years ago, has recognized more than 10,000 businesspeople for their entrepreneurial accomplishments, including household names such as Howard Schultz and Pierre Omidyar, the founders of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), respectively.

Previous winners of the local entrepreneurship awards were tasked with selecting the 2019 awardees in the San Diego region. The latest recipients, who range from the head of a consumer packaged goods company to the chief executive of a public relations agency, reflect the entrepreneurial verve of San Diego’s business ecosystem.

Carin Canale-Theakston, founder and CEO of Canale Communications, won in the Talent, Marketing, and Communications category. The firm, which caters to life sciences companies, works with many of San Diego’s top biotechs on their strategic communications.

Bill Keith, CEO of Perfect Snacks, won in the Industry Disruptors category. The company developed the first refrigerated protein bar, which is today sold widely.

Win Cramer, CEO of JLab Audio, won in the Technology and Services category. The company designs headphones, including wireless earbuds.

Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of Reliant Funding, won in the Business Services category. The company does small business lending.

All of the regional winners are eligible for EY’s national awards, which will be announced in November.