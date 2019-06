BlueRock’s Lodie Joins Gamida Cell as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) has appointed Tracey Lodie to serve as its chief scientific officer. She succeeds Tony Peled, who will move to the newly created chief technology officer position. Lodie comes to Gamida Cell from BlueRock Therapeutics, where she was senior vice president, translational immunology. Gamida Cell, which is based in Israel and maintains US operations in Boston, is developing cell therapies for cancer.