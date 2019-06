Agios Chief Scientific Officer Scott Biller to Retire at End of Year

Xconomy Boston —

Scott Biller, chief scientific officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) since 2010, is retiring at the end of this year. The Cambridge, MA-based company said that Biller will continue as an advisor through the end of 2020. Agios, which develops drugs to treat cancer and rare diseases, is searching for Biller’s successor. Last year, Agios won FDA approval for ivosidenib (Tibsovo), a drug that treats acute myeloid leukemia.