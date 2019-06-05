EXOME

Ex-Vertex Pharma Exec Patricia Hurter to Join Lyndra as CEO

Frank Vinluan

June 5th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Patricia Hurter is joining Lyndra Therapeutics to become the Watertown, MA, company’s CEO. She will start her new role on Sept. 3. Hurter’s experience includes serving as senior vice president of pharmaceutical and preclinical sciences at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Lyndra’s current CEO, Amy Schulman, will become executive chair of the company’s board. Lyndra is developing technology that makes daily pills into extended-release formulations lasting a week or longer. In January, the company closed a $55 million Series B round of funding to back Phase 2 testing.

