EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

What’s Hot in Boston Biotech 2019: The Photos

Jeff Engel

June 4th, 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

This was Xconomy's first event at Bristol-Myers Squibb’s new Kendall Square research hub, which opened last fall.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

There were thoughtful and occasionally heartfelt discussions on and off stage at this event.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Katherine High, a gene therapy pioneer and Spark Therapeutics founder, kicked off the program talking with Xconomy's Corie Lok about the field's rise, fall, and rebirth. There has been lots of progress, but we're still learning how long-lasting gene therapies can be.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Emma Lees (far left) moderates a discussion about targeted oncology with (L to R) The Jackson Laboratory's Jens Rueter, Blueprint Medicines' Kate Haviland, and Foundation Medicine's Gaurav Singal. One perhaps under-appreciated issue they discussed: democratizing clinical trials and finding ways to connect with patients who aren't going to travel to big research hospitals for treatment.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

We had a very inquisitive audience.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Elizabeth Buchbinder (center), a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute physician, discusses the cancer immunotherapy "mix and match" game with moderator Teresa Lavoie of Fish & Richardson (left) and Saurabh Saha of Bristol-Myers Squibb. Immunotherapy combos still feel like a shotgun approach, Buchbinder said. There may be a specific order in which different cancer immunotherapy treatments need to be delivered, but it's incredibly difficult to design trials for that.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Sometimes the spontaneous conversations are the most interesting.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Mmmmm snacks.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Plenty of great networking opportunities at these events. Here's Singal of Foundation Medicine meeting an attendee.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Ramsey Johnson (left), founder of OUTBio, a networking organization for LGBTQ members of the biopharma community, and Joe Vogel, a founding member of OUTBio, shared the group's story and some of their personal experiences. A key message for business leaders: Real diversity initiatives and inclusive language make employees feel they belong---leading to a more successful company.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Vogel and Johnson got lots of laughs from attendees.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Speakers got the audience involved throughout the afternoon.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

It's a tough time for Alzheimer's treatments after more clinical trial failures, but the panelists found reason for optimism. They were (from L to R) moderator Haichen Yang of ICON, Angus Grant of Dementia Discovery Fund, Robert Stern of Boston University School of Medicine, and Ken Rhodes of Yumanity Therapeutics.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Dana-Farber's Buchbinder picks attendees' brains after her panel discussion.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

The Jackson Laboratory's Rueter chats with an attendee.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

Come for the panel discussions, stay for the drinks and good company.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019

The event's over, but the debates continue.

© 2019 Patankar Photography & Design

Start Slideshow·Prev·Next·Hide Captions·
Go Fullscreen
What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnail
What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnail
What's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnailWhat's Hot in Boston Biotech 2019 thumbnail thumbnail thumbnail

Xconomy Boston — 

From gene therapy’s renaissance to the uncertain future of Alzheimer’s treatments, it’s a challenging but exciting time in the life sciences. Xconomy’s recent What’s Hot in Boston Biotech forum gathered a stellar group of industry leaders to dissect and reflect on many of the sector’s most urgent issues—and have a bit of fun, too.

Check out the photo slideshow above to see highlights from talks by Katherine High of Spark Therapeutics, Saurabh Saha of Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kate Haviland of Blueprint Medicines, Ramsey Johnson of OUTBio, and more.

Big thanks to our host, Bristol-Myers Squibb, for opening up their new Kendall Square office to us, and providing top-notch support for the event. Thanks also to our platinum sponsors, Fish & Richardson and ICON; our gold sponsor, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority; our silver sponsor, Sanofi; and our reception co-host, Burns Levinson.

Special thanks to Keith Patankar of Patankar Photography & Design for the photos.

And thanks to all our speakers and attendees. See you next time!

Jeff Engel is Deputy Editor, Tech at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.