Alnylam Pharma Promotes Kevin Fitzgerald to Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) has promoted Kevin Fitzgerald, its head of research, to senior vice president and chief scientific officer. Fitzgerald joined Cambridge, MA-based Alynlam in 2005. In other moves, Alynlam appointed Kelley Boucher senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Boucher was most recently vice president and head of global human resources for Abiomed. Alnylam develops drugs that employ a gene-silencing approach called RNA interference.