Agenda Posted for Net@50 on July 16 at MIT Media Lab

Xconomy Boston —

Come celebrate milestones the internet has made over the past 50 years at a special event called Net@50 on July 16 in Cambridge, MA, organized by the World Frontiers Forum and Xconomy. An afternoon forum at the MIT Media Lab will explore the big issues and challenges surrounding the internet. And a gala dinner at Café ArtScience will honor the internet’s pioneers and bring together past, present, and future technology and business leaders.

We’re putting the finishing touches on the agenda now—take a look at what’s in store. Topics we’ll cover include: an internet call to action; privacy and security; the internet of things; the future of social media; and of course, predictions on what the internet might look like in another 50 years.

Speakers include Vint Cerf, Leonard Kleinrock, Radia Perlman, Bob Metcalfe, Danny Hillis, and Deborah Estrin.

Tickets are going fast, but you still have time to grab a discount if you register today. We’ll have more updates as they come—see you in July.