Vertex Exec Sepp-Lorenzino Named Intellia Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

May 29th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino has joined Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) as executive vice president and chief scientific officer. She comes to the Cambridge, MA, drug developer from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), where she was vice president, head of nucleic acid therapies, research leadership, as well as a member of the company’s external innovation team. Her experience also includes positions at Alynlam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) and Merck (NYSE: MRK). Intellia uses the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing system to develop new medicines.

