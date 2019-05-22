Greg Ryslik has been appointed chief data officer of Celsius Therapeutics. He joins the Cambridge, MA-based company from Mindstrong Health, where he was vice president of data science. His experience also includes posts at electric carmakers Faraday Future and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). In other moves, Celsius appointed Michael Boretti, formerly vice president of business development at Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM), to serve as chief business officer. Celsius raised $65 million last year to support its research developing drugs based on single-cell genomics.