Celsius Therapeutics Adds Greg Ryslik and Michael Boretti to C-Suite

Frank Vinluan

May 22nd, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Greg Ryslik has been appointed chief data officer of Celsius Therapeutics. He joins the Cambridge, MA-based company from Mindstrong Health, where he was vice president of data science. His experience also includes posts at electric carmakers Faraday Future and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). In other moves, Celsius appointed Michael Boretti, formerly vice president of business development at Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM), to serve as chief business officer. Celsius raised $65 million last year to support its research developing drugs based on single-cell genomics.

