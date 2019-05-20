EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Voyager’s CSO Dinah Sah to Retire, Omar Khwaja Expands Role

Frank Vinluan

May 20th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Dinah Sah is retiring from her position as chief scientific officer of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR). In her place, the Cambridge, MA-based gene therapy developer said that Chief Medical Officer Omar Khwaja will take on an expanded role as chief medical officer and head of research and development. The changes will happen June 28, but Sah will continue to serve as a consultant to the company and she will join its scientific advisory board. Voyager is developing gene therapies for neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.