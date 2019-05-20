Voyager’s CSO Dinah Sah to Retire, Omar Khwaja Expands Role

Xconomy Boston —

Dinah Sah is retiring from her position as chief scientific officer of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR). In her place, the Cambridge, MA-based gene therapy developer said that Chief Medical Officer Omar Khwaja will take on an expanded role as chief medical officer and head of research and development. The changes will happen June 28, but Sah will continue to serve as a consultant to the company and she will join its scientific advisory board. Voyager is developing gene therapies for neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.