Nomination Deadline Extended for Xconomy Awards Boston

Xconomy Boston —

We’ve received a lot of great nominations for this year’s Xconomy Awards Boston, but we’ve had several people ask for more time to get their nominations in.

So we are extending the deadline until Friday, May 24 at 5pm eastern.

This will be the final deadline—please get your nominations in soon for the top people, companies and organizations in Boston life science and healthtech!

We will announce the finalists in July and you’ll find out who the winners are at the Awards Gala in Boston on Sept 12.