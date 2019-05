Animal Bio Picks Tufts’ Rentko for Chief Veterinary Medical Officer

Ginny Rentko has been appointed chief veterinary medical officer of Animal Biosciences, a subsidiary of Boston-based Life Biosciences. Rentko comes to Animal Bio from Tufts University, where she was medical director of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine. Animal Bio is developing therapeutics and supplements intended to help pets live longer.