EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Glympse Bio Names NIBR’s Winckler to Chief Scientific Officer Post

Frank Vinluan

May 15th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Wendy Winckler has been appointed chief scientific officer of Glympse Bio. She joins Cambridge, MA-based Glympse from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR), where she was executive director of next generation diagnostics. Winckler’s experience also includes posts at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, as well as the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Glympse, which raised $22 million in Series A funding last fall, has developed technology that uses nanoparticles to test for disease. Its lead target is nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a type of fatty liver disorder.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.