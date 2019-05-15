Glympse Bio Names NIBR’s Winckler to Chief Scientific Officer Post

Xconomy Boston —

Wendy Winckler has been appointed chief scientific officer of Glympse Bio. She joins Cambridge, MA-based Glympse from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR), where she was executive director of next generation diagnostics. Winckler’s experience also includes posts at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, as well as the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Glympse, which raised $22 million in Series A funding last fall, has developed technology that uses nanoparticles to test for disease. Its lead target is nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a type of fatty liver disorder.