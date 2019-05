Klickstein Leaves NIBR for resTORbio Chief Scientific Officer Role

Xconomy Boston —

Lloyd Klickstein has joined resTORbio (NASDAQ: TORC) as chief scientific officer. Klickstein comes to Boston-based resTORbio from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR), where was global head of translational medicine for the new indication discovery unit and the exploratory disease area. Last year, resTORbio reported positive data for lead drug RTB101, which was developed to treat respiratory tract infections in elderly patients.