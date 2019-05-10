It finally is starting to feel like spring in Boston, which means our annual half-day life science forum, “What’s Hot in Boston Biotech,” is just around the corner. It’s happening on Tuesday, May 21, at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Cambridge, MA.
We're convening an elite and eclectic group of life sciences executives, researchers, and investors from the Boston area and beyond to discuss a range of biopharma issues in a variety of formats. You'll get a unique take on hot-button topics—gene therapy, diversity initiatives, Alzheimer's research, and much more—that you just won't get anywhere else.
Speakers include:
— Saurabh Saha, Bristol-Myers Squibb
— Katherine High, Spark Therapeutics
— Angus Grant, Dementia Discovery Fund
— Elizabeth Buchbinder, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
— Doug Cole, Flagship Pioneering
— Kate Haviland, Blueprint Medicines
— Gaurav Singal, Foundation Medicine
— Robert Stern, Boston University School of Medicine
— Ken Rhodes, Yumanity Therapeutics
— Ramsey Johnson, OUTBio
— Joseph Vogel, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
— Jens Rueter, The Jackson Laboratory
Take a look at our agenda to view the sessions and full speaker list.