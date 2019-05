Kyn Therapeutics Promotes Jeffrey Ecsedy, Jason Sager to C-Suite

Xconomy Boston —

Kyn Therapeutics has two new executives on its management team. Jeffrey Ecsedy, the Boston company’s senior vice president, R&D, was promoted to chief scientific officer. Also, Jason Sager is now chief medical officer after holding that post on an interim basis for the past two years. Kyn emerged in 2017 with $49 million in funding to develop cancer drugs that target the metabolism of both cancer and immune cells.