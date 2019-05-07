FogPharma has appointed Howard Stern to serve as its chief scientific officer. Before joining the Boston company, Stern was vice president of translational sciences at Juno Therapeutics, which was acquired by Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) in 2015. Stern’s experience also includes posts at Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Genentech. In other moves, FogPharma named Peter Fekkes vice president of discovery bioscience. He joins the company from HotSpot Therapeutics. Nearly a year ago, FogPharma raised $66 million in Series B funding to support development of “cell-penetrating miniprotein” drugs.