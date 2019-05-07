EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Former Juno Exec Stern Joins FogPharma as Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

May 7th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

FogPharma has appointed Howard Stern to serve as its chief scientific officer. Before joining the Boston company, Stern was vice president of translational sciences at Juno Therapeutics, which was acquired by Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) in 2015. Stern’s experience also includes posts at Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Genentech. In other moves, FogPharma named Peter Fekkes vice president of discovery bioscience. He joins the company from HotSpot Therapeutics. Nearly a year ago, FogPharma raised $66 million in Series B funding to support development of “cell-penetrating miniprotein” drugs.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.