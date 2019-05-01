Repare Therapeutics Appoints Maria Koehler Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Maria Koehler has been appointed executive vice president and chief medical officer of Repare Therapeutics. Koehler comes to Repare from Bicycle Therapeutics, where she was CMO. Her experience also includes senior roles at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). In other moves, former Avrobio chief financial officer Katrina Dorton was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Repare. The company, which splits its operations between Cambridge, MA, and Montreal, is developing cancer drugs based on the concept of “synthetic lethality.”