EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Repare Therapeutics Appoints Maria Koehler Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

May 1st, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Maria Koehler has been appointed executive vice president and chief medical officer of Repare Therapeutics. Koehler comes to Repare from Bicycle Therapeutics, where she was CMO. Her experience also includes senior roles at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). In other moves, former Avrobio chief financial officer Katrina Dorton was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Repare. The company, which splits its operations between Cambridge, MA, and Montreal, is developing cancer drugs based on the concept of “synthetic lethality.”

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.