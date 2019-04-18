KSQ Therapeutics Taps Blueprint’s Wolf for Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

KSQ Therapeutics has appointed Beni Wolf to serve as chief medical officer. Wolf joins Cambridge, MA-based KSQ from Blueprint Medicines, where he was senior vice president, clinical development. His experience also includes posts at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK), ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), and Genentech.

Cambridge, MA-based KSQ also named Douglas Pagán chief financial officer. Pagán joins KSQ from Paratek Pharmaceuticals. John Trzupek, KSQ’s head of corporate of corporate development and interim CFO, was promoted to chief business officer. KSQ is using the CRISPR gene-editing technology to develop new treatments for cancer.