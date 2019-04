Former Sigilion Exec Paul Wotton Named Obsidian Therapeutics CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Obsidian Therapeutics has appointed Paul Wotton to serve as its new CEO. Wotton succeeds CEO Michael Gilman, who had been splitting his time between Obsidian and Arrakis Therapeutics. Gilman is now CEO of Arrakis full-time. Wotton is the former president and CEO of Sigilon Therapeutics. Cambridge, MA-based Obsidian is developing cell and gene therapies incorporating technologies intended to these treatments more controllable.