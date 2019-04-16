Kaleido Bio Names Johan van Hylckama Vlieg Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Johan van Hylckama Vlieg has been appointed chief scientific officer of Lexington, MA-based Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO). Van Hylckama Vlieg was most recently vice president for microbiome and human health innovation at Danish bioscience company Chr. Hansen. He is scheduled to starts his new role at Kaleido on July 1. In other moves, Clare Fisher was appointed chief business officer. She comes to Kaleido from Shire, where she was group vice president, global head of transactions and business development. She was also interim head of corporate development.

Kaleido, a spinout of venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, is developing small molecule drugs intended to treat disease by altering the metabolism of the microbiome. In February, Kaleido raised $75 million in its IPO.