EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Kaleido Bio Names Johan van Hylckama Vlieg Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

April 16th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Johan van Hylckama Vlieg has been appointed chief scientific officer of Lexington, MA-based Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO). Van Hylckama Vlieg was most recently vice president for microbiome and human health innovation at Danish bioscience company Chr. Hansen. He is scheduled to starts his new role at Kaleido on July 1. In other moves, Clare Fisher was appointed chief business officer. She comes to Kaleido from Shire, where she was group vice president, global head of transactions and business development. She was also interim head of corporate development.

Kaleido, a spinout of venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, is developing small molecule drugs intended to treat disease by altering the metabolism of the microbiome. In February, Kaleido raised $75 million in its IPO.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.