Janssen’s Scott Plevy Joins Synlogic as Chief Scientific Officer

Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) has appointed Scott Plevy to serve as chief scientific officer. A gastroenterologist, Plevy was most recently a vice president in gastroenterology disease at Janssen Research & Development. Cambridge, MA-based Synlogic is developing drugs that employ engineered microbes to treat metabolic and inflammatory diseases, as well as cancer.