Former Shire R&D Head Busch Named Cyclerion Chief Innovation Officer

Frank Vinluan

April 11th, 2019

Cyclerion has appointed Andreas Busch to serve as chief innovation officer. Busch most recently worked at Shire, where he was executive vice president, head of R&D, chief scientific officer, and a member of the executive committee. His experience also includes posts at Bayer, Hoechst, and Sanofi-Aventis.

Cambridge, MA-based Cyclerion, which recently spun out of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD), is developing drugs based on nitric oxide’s role in health and disease. The company’s pipeline includes olinciguat, which is in Phase 2 testing for sickle cell disease, and praliciguat, in separate Phase 2 studies for heart failure and diabetic nephropathy.

