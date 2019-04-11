Former Shire R&D Head Busch Named Cyclerion Chief Innovation Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Cyclerion has appointed Andreas Busch to serve as chief innovation officer. Busch most recently worked at Shire, where he was executive vice president, head of R&D, chief scientific officer, and a member of the executive committee. His experience also includes posts at Bayer, Hoechst, and Sanofi-Aventis.

Cambridge, MA-based Cyclerion, which recently spun out of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD), is developing drugs based on nitric oxide’s role in health and disease. The company’s pipeline includes olinciguat, which is in Phase 2 testing for sickle cell disease, and praliciguat, in separate Phase 2 studies for heart failure and diabetic nephropathy.