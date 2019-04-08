Acceleron Pharma’s Chief Medical Officer Robert Zeldin Departs

Xconomy Boston —

Robert Zeldin has left Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN), where he was executive vice president and chief medical officer. Cambridge, MA-based Acceleron gave no reason for Zeldin’s departure, which comes just nine months after he joined the company. A search for Zeldin’s successor is underway.

Last week, Acceleron and partner Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) filed for FDA approval of luspatercept, a drug developed to treat anemia in patients who have myelodysplastic syndromes or beta thalassemia. Separately, Acceleron also stopped development of neuromuscular drug ACE-2494 after reviewing Phase 1 data.