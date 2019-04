Braeburn Pharma’s Malamut Joins Collegium as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Richard Malamut has been appointed chief medical officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL). He joins the Stoughton, MA, company from Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, where he was chief medical officer, head of research and development, and senior vice president. Malamut’s experience also includes posts at Avanir Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA). Collegium develops and sells pain management drugs.