Procrastinators Special: Save on Tickets for Cyber Madness on Monday

April 3rd, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

As March Madness draws to a close, so does your chance to grab a ticket to Xconomy’s premier spring event in Boston, “Cyber Madness: Case Studies in Security.”

On April 8, we’re gathering security-tech founders, executives, and investors, as well as IT leaders from sectors such as finance, legal, and healthcare for an afternoon of panel discussions, fireside chats, and great networking opportunities. Register today and save with our Procrastinators Special while it lasts.

We are bringing experts to EY’s offices in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood to discuss interesting and practical takeaways about how cyber attacks are evolving, how defenders are responding, and what it all means for businesses and organizations across every sector. Confirmed speakers include the CEOs of Veracode, American Superconductor, Rapid7, and Carbonite, as well as executives from Cisco, Raytheon, Cybereason, and more. You can view the agenda here.

Here’s the full line-up of speakers:

Sam King, Veracode
Michael Daly, Raytheon
Israel Barak, Cybereason
Edna Conway, Cisco
Corey Thomas, Rapid7
Christopher Ahlberg, Recorded Future
Emily Frye, MITRE Corporation
Mohamad Ali, Carbonite
Rick Grinnell, Glasswing Ventures
Daniel McGahn, American Superconductor
Amanda Fennell, Relativity
Mariano Nunez, Onapsis
Jeremy Hitchcock, Minim
Olivia Brundage, Mapbox
Ophir Gaathon, Dust Identity
Mahmoud Abdelkader, Very Good Security
Greg Dracon, .406 Ventures
Michael Figueroa, Advanced Cyber Security Center
Marten Mickos, HackerOne
Arun K. Buduri, Pixm

This is an event you don’t want to miss, so grab your ticket today.

