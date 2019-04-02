Xconomy Is Hiring a Digital Product Manager—Apply Here

Xconomy Is Hiring a Digital Product Manager—Apply Here
Corie Lok

April 2nd, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

If you (or someone you know) is an expert web developer/designer and product manager with a passion for journalism, then we want you!

We’re looking for someone to join our Boston office and take charge of the Xconomy.com website: help us maintain the site, figure out what needs improving, and then work with a global team of designers and engineers to make those changes happen. This new person will be a critical part of the Xconomy team, helping us grow our audience and business and deliver our digital product roadmap in collaboration with our editorial, marketing, and sales staff.

Ideally, you’ll have experience in project management, web development, digital marketing, and interface design—and want to grow a unique news and content platform for a highly educated audience interested in the business of technology and life sciences.

You’ll get to work on fast-paced and intellectually challenging projects with a lot of autonomy and responsibility. Perks include joining our Boston team for lunch where we often have gourmet donuts (did I mention that Kane’s Donuts is in our building?)… and the chance to beat all of us in our March Madness brackets (no basketball experience or knowledge required, as I can attest).

Here’s the job posting for more details. Questions? Email Richard Freierman from our team: richard@xconomy.com.

Corie Lok is Special Projects Editor with Xconomy in Boston. You can reach her at clok@xconomy.com. Follow @corielok

