Vertex Pharmaceuticals Taps Ortho Clinical’s Wagner for CFO Post

Frank Vinluan

April 2nd, 2019

Two months after Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) terminated its top financial executive for “personal behavior,” the Boston company has named a permanent replacement. Vertex, a developer of drugs for cystic fibrosis and other diseases, announced Charles Wagner will join the company as executive vice president and CFO. Wagner is currently CFO and executive vice president at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. He will start at Vertex on April 10.

In January, Vertex terminated chief operating officer and interim CFO Ian Smith following an investigation. The company did not disclose what prompted the investigation but said at the time that the personnel decision was not related to the company’s financial performance and no one else was implicated in the inquiry.

