Xconomy Boston —

Wendy Dwyer has joined Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) as chief business officer, the same role she had most recently at privately held Portal Instruments. Her experience also includes positions at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Ipsen Biosciences. Cambridge, MA-based Surface, which went public last year, is developing cancer immunotherapies.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy