Pfizer’s Willem Scheele Joins Imara as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Imara has hired Willem Scheele to serve as its as chief medical officer. Before joining the Cambridge, MA, biotech, Scheele was executive director and clinician group lead in rare diseases for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Scheele’s new role at Imara follows the company’s recent $63 million Series B round of funding. Imara emerged from biotech accelerator Cydan Development in 2016. The company’s lead drug, IMR-687, is in early-stage testing as a treatment for sickle cell disease.