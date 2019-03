Eyal Attar Leaves Agios for Chief Medical Officer Role at Aprea

Xconomy Boston —

Aprea Therapeutics has appointed Eyal Attar senior vice president and chief medical officer. Attar joins Aprea from Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he was senior medical director and IDH hematology medical lead. Aprea, which splits its operations between Boston and Stockholm, Sweden, is developing therapies that target the tumor suppressor protein p53. The company’s most advanced drug candidate, APR-246, is in Phase 3 testing as a treatment for myelodysplastic syndromes.