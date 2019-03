Ex-Novartis Exec Aradhye Joins Axcella as Chief Development Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Shreeram Aradhye has been appointed executive vice president and chief development officer of Axcella Health. Aradhye was most recently chief medical officer and global head of medical affairs for Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Cambridge, MA-based Axcella is developing drugs intended to regulate human metabolism. The company has early-stage programs addressing liver and muscular disorders.