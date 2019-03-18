Paratek Pharma’s CFO Pagán to Leave for Job at an Early-Stage Biotech

Xconomy Boston —

Douglas Pagán, chief financial officer of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) since 2017, is resigning to take a role at an undisclosed early-stage biopharmaceutical company. Boston-based Paratek said Monday that Pagán’s last day will be April 5. He has entered into a consulting agreement through Dec. 23 to help with the transition of his responsibilities and a search is underway for a successor. Last October, the FDA approved two Paratek drugs: omadacycline (Nuzyra) for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and sarecycline (Seysara) for moderate-to-severe acne.