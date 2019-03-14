Gene Therapy Boom, Cracking Alzheimer’s: What’s Hot on May 21

Xconomy Boston —

Our annual half-day life sciences variety show, “What’s Hot in Biotech,” is back. Join Xconomy on May 21 at Bristol-Myers Squibb’s brand new offices in Kendall Square for a series of candid discussions, in a variety of formats, on some of the topics that will shape the healthcare landscape of tomorrow—from the volatile macro-environment to the future of gene therapy, immunotherapy, and Alzheimer’s research.

You’ll hear how top researchers, executives, investors, and thought leaders are navigating through the ever-changing biopharma industry and staying focused on creating new medicines and treatments.

Confirmed speakers include:

— Suarabh Saha, SVP and Global Head of Translational Medicine, Bristol-Myers Squibb

— Katherine High, Co-founder, President & Head of R&D, Spark Therapeutics

— Angus Grant, CEO, Dementia Discovery Fund

— Kate Haviland, COO, Blueprint Medicines

— Ken Rhodes, CSO, Yumanity Therapeutics

— Ramsey Johnson, Founder, OUTBio

We’ll have more details to share soon, but you can visit our event site to find more information and grab your ticket.