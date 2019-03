C4 Therapeutics Taps NIBR’s Crystal for Chief Medical Officer Post

Adam Crystal has been appointed chief medical officer of C4 Therapeutics. Crystal comes to the Watertown, MA-based biotech from the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR), where he led several oncology programs. Before working at NIBR, Crystal was a medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. C4 is developing drugs that treat disease through protein degradation, a cellular process for disposing of faulty or damaged proteins.