John Maraganore, CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; Penny Heaton, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute; digital health leader Pear Therapeutics; and renowned women-in-science advocate and MIT professor emerita Nancy Hopkins. These outstanding leaders were among the winners of the 2018 Xconomy Awards, which celebrate the top people, companies, and organizations in Boston life sciences.

Who should win this year’s awards? You can help make sure we select the best by submitting your nominations here.

This year, we have a new category, called Secret Weapon. We want to celebrate those who are having a big impact, but maybe haven’t gotten as much recognition as you think they deserve. The nominee could be a member of the C-suite, another executive, a more junior employee, or anyone else in your community who you think is making a significant difference in the life sciences.

We have also reimagined the patient-focused category, renaming it Patients First. We’re looking for candidates who are doing more than just saying that they’re putting patients first. We aim to highlight people, companies, and organizations that are taking real action to ensure that patients’ needs and voices are front and center in the quest to develop new health and medical products.

Many of last year’s judges, including MIT’s Bob Langer and Daphne Zohar of PureTech Health, are back this year to help pick the winners. And we have a few new judges joining the panel: Michael Gilman, CEO of Arrakis Therapeutics and Obsidian Therapeutics; Marian Nakada, vice president of venture investments, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC; John Mendlein, executive partner, Flagship Pioneering; and Luhan Yang, chief scientific officer, eGenesis Bio.

The deadline for nominations is May 15.

Mark your calendar: We will announce the winners of the 2019 Awards at a gala on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.