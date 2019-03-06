EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Sunovion Pharma Promotes Antony Loebel to President & CEO

Frank Vinluan

March 6th, 2019

Xconomy Boston — 

Antony Loebel, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, has been promoted to CEO of the Marlborough, MA, company. Sunovion is a subsidiary of Japan-based Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group. Loebel is also head of global clinical development for Sumitomo. He will start his new role at Sunovion on April 1, succeeding Nobuhiko Tamura, the company’s chief executive since 2013. Sunovion develops treatments for respiratory diseases and central nervous system disorders. In January, the FDA rejected the company’s Parkinson’s disease drug, requesting more information about the drug but not calling for new clinical trials.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.