Sunovion Pharma Promotes Antony Loebel to President & CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Antony Loebel, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, has been promoted to CEO of the Marlborough, MA, company. Sunovion is a subsidiary of Japan-based Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group. Loebel is also head of global clinical development for Sumitomo. He will start his new role at Sunovion on April 1, succeeding Nobuhiko Tamura, the company’s chief executive since 2013. Sunovion develops treatments for respiratory diseases and central nervous system disorders. In January, the FDA rejected the company’s Parkinson’s disease drug, requesting more information about the drug but not calling for new clinical trials.